HiFL Round of 16 Fixtures Begin Today 

Coach Ibrahim Salisu Ibrahim of the BUK Stallions from Bayero University Kano has promised to put a stop to the quest of UNIMAID Desert Warriors to retain the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) trophy which they won in 2021.

HiFL organised by Pace Sports and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, Lagos Internal Revenue Services and Indomie Noodles is in its fourth active season.

Coach Salisu speaking to newsmen yesterday said now is the turn of his team to savour the taste of glory by winning the 2022 HiFL Season after four years of participation.

The first leg of the game between both sides will take place today at the University of Maiduguri Sports Complex.

Despite playing the first leg away, Coach Salisu remains confident. “We are not worried that they (UNIMAID Desert Warriors) are the defending champions. We are looking forward to changing the mentality, we are not afraid of the UNIMAID Desert Warriors of Maiduguri,” Salisu said.

However, Coach Paul Ciroma of the Desert Warriors disclosed that his side is unperturbed about the games with BUK, a familiar underdog.

“BUK are no strangers to us, we played them twice last season during the group stage and the knockout stages and we won the duels. We are looking forward to doing the same thing this time around”, coach Ciroma reassured their teeming fans.

In other fixtures for this week, 2021 finalist AAUA Luminaries will tackle LASU Blazers in Akungba, FUTMinna Transformers will host the KSU Steelers from Kogi State University while UNN Lions will host UNIPORT Sharks in Enugu.