GEP3 Project: 650,265 Girls Enrolled in Qur’anic Schools

Segun Awofadeji

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Field Office Bauchi, Tushar Rane, has disclosed that the​ Girls’ Education Project3 (GEP3), funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, has effectively increased the enrollment of girls to 650,265 into preprimary and integrated Qur’anic education.

Similarly, he disclosed that “despite the benefits of educating the girl child, over 10 million children in Nigeria — 60 per cent of whom are girls — are out of school. The situation with girls’ education has been worsened by attacks on schools which have made learning environment insecure and discouraged parents and caregivers from sending their wards, particularly girls, to schools”.​

THISDAY reports that media dialogue on girl child education, with a focus on the UNICEF Girl Education Project Phase 3, (GEP3) supported by the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom (UK), is in collaboration with the government, partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to help children survive, thrive and attain their full potentials.

The dialogue emphasised that the media plays a very important role as a critical ally in helping UNICEF fulfil this mandate.

Rane made the disclosures at the Media Dialogue on Girls’ Education under the Girls’ Education Project 3 (GEP 3), funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, yesterday in Bauchi.

He emphasised that the education of the girl child is critical to transforming communities, reducing inequalities, and strengthening economies. Additionally, when we educate the girl child, child marriage and child mortality rates reduce.

Rane added that the project was implemented in Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara.

He said, “The GEP3 project implemented various capacity-building initiatives for teachers. About 11,000 teachers received training on topics such as leadership skills to enable effective running of schools, Early Grade Reading pedagogies to enable early grasp of literacy skills and other key topics essential for effective service delivery.”