Deadline for 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year Entries Now August 5

Submission of entries for the eighth Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has been extended. It will now close on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan said the decision to extend the deadline was taken to encourage more participation from teachers who have been asking for additional time for submission of their entries.



Morgan said the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative is open to all secondary school teachers currently teaching in Nigeria. She stated that the competition remains an effective intervention programme geared towards improving teachers’ status and the education sector in Nigeria.



According to her, eligible teachers interested in participating in the competition are to log on to www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com to complete their application online. Alternatively, they can download the form and send the completed form via email to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.



She reiterated the commitment of the company to rewarding teachers, stating that the overall winner for the competition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of N6.5 million, and capacity development training while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory worth N20 million.

“The first runner-up of the competition will receive a trophy and N1,500,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and N1,250,000. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N500,000 each”, she added.



The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative was established in 2015 and is funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No.4.