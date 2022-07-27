Amazing Talents School Tasks Parents to Leave Legacy for Children

Esther Akinola

Amazing Talents Schools has asked parents about the significance of leaving a legacy for their children, especially in this world time.

The Chairman of the School and Proprietor, Mr. Eddy Odivwri, remarked this while addressing parents and guests at the 16th graduation and prize-giving ceremony on the theme ‘Raising a Responsible Child’.

Odivwri said: “We are not unaware of the challenges families are facing in bracing up with the daily living in the country.​ ​It has almost become a choice-less situation that not only are public schools no longer delivering reliable and quality service. They are even now plagued with endless seasons of strike and service disruption.”

He, however, insisted that parents who know the value of education would continue to support alternative options by way of patronising private schools.

The chairman hinted they were not only poised and determined to continue to offer quality education.​

“We have even raised the bar and expanded the frontiers of our service by setting up our college last September,” he added.

While celebrating parents who sponsor their children in private schools despite the economic difficulty in the nation, Odivwri urged parents to join Amazing Talents School to build and grow together as an institution by allowing their children to enrol at their new college.​ ​

Speaking also, the headteacher, Mrs Prisca Akunasha, expressed gratitude to God for a journey of 16 years while also priding itself as a school that develops children’s talents.

“We stand out everywhere we are.​ Our children are making us proud in the secondary schools they have been enrolling. But now we have our college, we hope the new set joins us there,” said Akunasha.

Meanwhile, taking a cue from the proprietor, Akunasha implored parents to pay more attention to their children’s education.​

With the holidays on, the chairman of the occasion, Mr Adeniji Seun, enjoined parents to be observant of what their children and wards watch on cable TV.​

“You can always bring in parental guidance. Watch your utterances when with kids. Bridge the communication gap and get evolved in their education,” he stated.​