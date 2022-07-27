Akwa Ibom Govt to Partner Foreign Investors to Boost Education

Okon Bassey

As part of efforts to boost the educational sector, the Akwa Ibom government says it is set to ​ partner international bodies to stimulate development in education that will benefit the state’s citizens.

Deputy Governor Ekpo stated this when the management of Topfaith University, Mkpatak and representatives of Western Kentucky University, Re-Focus Africa Group and Knowledge First, an American educational foundation, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Uyo.

​According to Ekpo, education is an integral part of the Completion Agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

He lauded Topfaith university for its efforts in helping to interpret the dreams of the government by ensuring that the people of Akwa Ibom state are horizontally educated.

​He assured of the government’s commitment to collaborate with the international bodies and work together for mutual benefits for the educational development in Akwa Ibom and Nigeria.

He stressed that the visit would provide hope for the people of the state and also open up the state to further global relationships and investments with the organization, adding that Akwa Ibom is open to investors in every sector.​

Earlier, the proprietor of Topfaith University, Dr Emmanuel Abraham, accompanied by representatives from the Western Kentucky University, USA, Re-focus Africa investment organisation, Tanzania, and Knowledge-First Academy, Texas, USA, disclosed that Topfaith University decided to collaborate with the three institutions as they share a common philosophy of ​ influencing their environment through development.​

He noted that, given the current global dynamics in education and the world economy, there was the utmost need to tap into the benefits and comparative advantages that Akwa Ibom has to offer.​

Abraham further noted that from his collaboration with the international institutions, it has become clear that Africa ​ remains the centrepiece of world development, adding that every inch and ​ space in Africa is an ​ opportunity. Hence, the need for Akwa Ibom to tap into such benefits through the instrumentality of Topfaith University.

He said the essence of the visit was to pay homage to the Government of Akwa Ibom state while acknowledging its contributions towards the growth of the Topfaith dream, which he said was in its 20th year.

In a separate remark, the founder of ​ Re-Focus Africa group, Dr Silas Sunshine, stated that the group was a pan-African investment organization whose focus is to identify, develop, maximize and deploy potentials throughout Africa by connecting opportunities to resources.

​He said the essence of his visit was to familiarize himself with developments in Akwa Ibom, to learn about the state’s needs, expectations and aspirations as his organization’s ​ investments span beyond education to other sectors like electricity, agriculture, real estate, media, sports, and mining.