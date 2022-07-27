5 Best Brokers that trade Volatility Index 75

Volatility indices are stock market real-time indicators that display anticipated volatility over a certain time frame.

The Best Volatility 75 Index Forex Brokers that offer such trading instruments, such as the CBOE VIX 75, enable investors to gauge market risk or anxiety and to take advantage of the possible profit. The top brokers with volatility indices are listed below.

AvaTrade

Overview

Since 2006, the foremost FX and CFD broker, licensed in Ireland, Australia, Canada, Japan, Abu Dhabi, and South Africa. This makes AvaTrade one of the best forex trading platforms in Nigeria.

Multiple trading platforms are provided by AvaTrade, including MT4/5, Web Trader, Mobile App, Vanilla options, and Social Trading.

Nigerians can expect 24-hour trading sessions, 5 days a week in most markets, with crypto trading extending to 24/7. AvaTrade offers 1,260 Financial Instruments, Educational material, and multilingual client assistance, and there is a welcome bonus provided in eligible nations.

VIX 75 Fees

Spreads when trading VIX at AvaTrade range from 0.15% to 0.21%, and the maximum possible leverage on this CFD product for traders in South Africa is 1:20.

AvaTrade’s costs for trading the Volatility 75 Index are average, and there is just one account type available for Retail traders.

HF Markets

Overview

In addition to its expanded MetaTrader offering and high-quality research, HFM (HF Markets), formerly known as HotForex, provides a proprietary copy trading platform, HFcopy, as well as a respectable range of over 1,000 CFDs and 47 currency pairings.

VIX 75 Fees

HF Markets’ standard spread for CFDs on the Volatility 75 Index is 0.14 pips. The lowest amount necessary to begin trading CFDs at HF Markets is 2,000 NGN, and the highest leverage for CFD on VIX is 1:100.

Compared to other brokers, their VIX 75 index CFD trading costs are competitively priced. This charge or spread is the same for all account types, and it does not decrease as the account size increases.

Pepperstone

Overview

Pepperstone features a competitive price structure with discounts for regular traders and some of the lowest non-trading fees available.

This broker is distinctive in a way due to the inclusion of the most well-known copy/social trading sites in the normal array of platforms.

VIX 75 Fees

Pepperstone offers competitive trading conditions and Nigerians can expect spreads from 0.16 pips when they trade VIX 75. Traders can also use leverage up to a maximum of 1:100 and they can trade using MT4, MT5, or cTrader.

Plus500

Overview

Plus500 offers online trading services for CFDs across more than 2,000 assets and asset classes, including the Volatility Index. In addition to its headquarters in Israel, Plus500 maintains offices and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Australia, Bulgaria, and Singapore.

VIX 75 Fees

Plus500 offers powerful forex trading platforms in Nigeria that includes VIX CFDs. Nigerian traders can use leverage on this CFD product up to a maximum of 1:10, and the spread on VIX averages 0.23 pips.

Overnight Swap costs are -0.0135% for short positions and -0.0139% for long positions on VIX. There are no commission charges when trading VIX as the cost is worked into the spread and swap fees.

IG

Overview

IG is a renowned online trading and investment supplier of spread betting and CFD trading, as well as a worldwide leader in forex, providing access to hundreds of markets through its user-friendly platforms.

VIX 75 Fees

IG offers competitive pricing and the fees charged on VIX 75 start from 0.2 pips. Nigerians can also use leverage up to 1:8 when they trade this instrument, and they have access to the full range of IG’s trading platforms.

Conclusion

The best Volatility 75 index brokers let you speculate whether the VIX will increase or decrease. However, even for seasoned stock traders, trading the Volatility 75 index could be difficult.

Thus, you can develop Volatility 75 index trading strategies using some of the same technical analysis techniques as for stock trading.

FAQ

Can I trade VIX 75 on MT4?

Yes, you can trade the Volatility 75 index on both MetaTrader 4 and 5.

Which indicator is the best for the Volatility 75 Index?

Apart from Bollinger Bands, you can use the Keltner Channel, Momentum indicators, the volatility squeeze, or the Parabolic Stop and Reverse, to only name a few.

