UBEC Chief Leads Nigerian Team to Cambridge Leadership Programme

The Deputy Executive Secretary (Services) of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Isiaka Olayinka Kolawole, has led a Nigerian delegation to the Advanced Leadership Programme of Judge Business School (JBS), University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom.

The programme, attended under the World Bank-financed BESDA Project and held in the month of June, 2022, is a top-rated management and leadership programme that targets Chief Executive Officers and other top executives from the public and private Sectors, providing them answers to paradigm shifts in knowledge.

The UBEC team, which ended being the only African faces in the programme, had Malam Adamu Misau, Director Finance and Accounts; Dr Ossom Ossom, Director Social Mobilization and Ahmed Nasiru Abubakar, Deputy Director Special Projects and Head Coordination Support Team, participated in the three-week programme, which also had 19 other participants from across the globe.

During the programme, participants were taken through the mills of courses like Strategy Under Uncertainty; Inclusivity; Challenges and Options in Economic relations with China; Doing Business in Sub-Saharan Africa; Climate Change; Economics and Governance; Data First Culture; Globalization, among others.

Handled by highly rated faculties of the JBS University of Cambridge, the team was taken through a rigorous exchange of ideas and solutions sessions handled by intellectuals, renowned experts, captains of industry, senior practitioners and peer groups, with the aim of getting participants to learn how to respond to the changing environment of leadership and governance across the globe.

According to Dr. Kolawole, who holds a PhD in Economics and an alumnus of Harvard University, the University of Oxford and served as Economic Adviser to late Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the CJBS programme succeeded in impacting the participants immensely, providing them “a wide breadth of perspectives in Strategic leadership and Governance, current trends in global management of strategic national concerns, as well as cutting-edge knowledge across science, technology, economics, politics, business and management.”

Dr. Kolawole thanked the Federal Government which, through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, facilitated the participation of the Nigerian team in the programme.