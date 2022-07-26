Terrorists Kill Three, Abduct School Principal, Six Others in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have killed three persons and kidnapped seven others in fresh onslaught in Yar Tafki and Unguwar Isiyaka villages in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A security source in Funtua, who confirmed the separate attacks to THISDAY, said the hoodlums, armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the neighbouring villages in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He explained that the Principal of Government Secondary School, Makera, a 35-year-old nursing mother and her 17-month-old baby were abducted in Yar Tafki village.

According to the source, the suspected terrorists killed three people and kidnapped four other residents of Unguwar Isiyaka village, including the ward head, and fled to adjoining forests in the area.

He said: “Early this (Tuesday) morning some armed terrorists in large numbers carrying sophisticated weapons attacked Yar Tafki village and started shooting sporadically and in the process they kidnapped one Yahaya Magaji, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Makera.

“They also kidnapped Marakisuya Yakubu, aged 35 and her 17-month-old baby, Bilkisu Yakubu. At Unguwar Isiyaka village, three men were killed by the terrorists and four others have been kidnapped including the Mai Unguwa (ward head).”

He added that those who sustained injuries during the seperate attacks are currently receiving treatment at the Shehu Sarkin Maska Hospital, Funtua, the headquarters of Funtua Local Government Area.

However, when contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, feigned ignorance of the incidents.

According to him, “I am not aware of any attack in Funtua but I will find out.”