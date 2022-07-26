Settlement Week: Lagos Courts Shut Down

By Steve Aya



Most courts in Lagos State were under lock and key last week with many others empty, as the Lagos Judiciary held its Settlement Week.

The Settlement Week began July 18th and lasted the whole week, ending Friday, July 22nd, 2022.

Our correspondent who went round gathered that all the courts at Justice Omotosho complex were empty, while some of the courts were under lock and key. Similar situations were also noticed in other courts, in the main building housing 98% of courts in Ikeja.

However, our correspondent noticed officials settling cases for those who showed up for the Settlement Week, and other Judiciary staff working as normal.

The Settlement Week will be followed by the annual vacation which, will commence from this week July 26th until September 16th, 2022.

In a statement, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, said the vacation is based on Order 49 Rule 4(D) of the High Court of Lagos State.

Alogba also announced the following as vacation Judges, Justice O. A. Taiwo, from Monday, the 25th day of July, 2022 to 5th day of August 2022 ; Hon Justice O. A. Okunugba from Monday, 8th day of August, 2022 to 22nd August, 2022; Justice A.O. Adeyemi from the 22nd day of August to Friday, the 2nd day of September.

Justice Y. R. Pinheiro will take over from Monday, the 5th day of September to 16th day of September 2022.