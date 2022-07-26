  • Tuesday, 26th July, 2022

Peter Obi: I will Defend Myself against Attackers 

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday  asked his supporters to allow him to personally  respond to any candidate å speaks about him. This is just as Obi reacted  to the statement credited to the former vice President, and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a tweet  yesterday  Obi asked his supporters to concentrate on promoting their vision of making Nigeria a better country.

He said: “I most sincerely appreciate all my supporters and those of LP. I love you all,” the former Anambra governor tweeted. I wish to appeal to you to allow me to personally respond to any candidate that makes comments about me while you concentrate on issues to promote our cause of moving our dear Nigeria from consumption to production, create jobs, and generally evolve a better Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Obi has said that Atiku should expect another miracle from  him in the next year’s general elections.

Atiku had on Friday asked Nigerians not to expect any miracle from Obi, noting that the indices of Osun election have measured the strength of Obi’s party.

“What is the performance of the Labour Party? This is a party that does not have a governor; doesn’t have members of the national assembly; doesn’t have state assembly members.

“Politics in this country depends on the structures you have at these various levels – at the local government level; at the state level; and at the national level. So, it is very very difficult to expect a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party,” Atiku said.

However, reacting to Atiku’s statement in a programme on Channels television, LP candidate explained that  miracle has been happening to him all his life. According to him, he was looking forward to the next miracle next year to complete his journey.

 “What strengthens our faith is miracle. I am looking forward to the next miracle next year to complete my journey. We are not just on social media. We have people outside social media that are listening to us and they believe in us. I am going into this election to win. I have everything it takes to win this election,” he said.

