 Kogi Gov Appoints  Seven New Permanent Secretaries

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved the appointment of seven new permanent secretaries to fill some of the vacant positions that existed in the state civil service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are: Jibrin Sanda Alhaji, Ali Gloria Eriawata,

Ujah Hannah Ilemona, Oloruntoba Iyabo Elizabeth, Muhammed Kassim Imam,

Yakubu Suleiman Aliu, and Itodo Joseph Daniel.

 The state Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Odiyo, who thank the governor for approving the appointments, which she noted are based on merit, fairness and competence, the hallmark of the present administration.

Odiyo urged the newly appointed permanent secretaries to justify immense confidence reposed in them by being dedicated to duties and loyal to the administration of Governor Bello.

The Head of Service, therefore, congratulated them on the well-deserved appointment.

