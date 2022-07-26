Ekiti Indigenes in US to Build $16m Cassava Factory, Donate Computers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has called on Ekiti indigenes in the Diaspora to collaborate more with the state government in its social and economic development drive.

The governor made the call in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday when he received 30 laptops donated to the state House of Assembly by Egbeyewa, a United States of America-based organisation founded by an Ekiti indigene.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Tolu Ibitola, also lauded plans by the group to establish a $16 million cassava processing factory and other agricultural projects in the state.

He said the initiative would further open up the state to job opportunities along the value chain system and improve its economic situation.

The governor further commended the group for the timely donation of the laptop computers, which he said would enhance the digitalisation process of the state House of Assembly.

According to Fayemi, “I am happy that the initiatives that you have are going to open up opportunities for our people in terms of job creation as well as improve the social economic environment of the people. I am sure the economic advantage of your coming to Ekiti State is immense.

“Let me use this opportunity once again to encourage other individuals who are home and abroad to copy from your kind and good move to remember home, and find out ways to collaborate with us to ensure that we can move the state forward.”

Also, in his remarks, Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu, who represented the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, expressed the gratitude of the legislative arm of government to the group, and assured them of the commitment of the Assembly to enacting laws that would continue to make the environment conducive for investment.

The Executive Director, Community Engagement of the Egbeyewa organisation, Mr. Dapo Oriola, disclosed plans of the organisation to establish a $16 million factory in the state with the capacity to engage over 10,000 people after completion. This, he said, was in addition to the group’s 15,000 hectares farm in the state.