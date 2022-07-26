  • Tuesday, 26th July, 2022

 Buhari Commiserates with Appeal Court President over Son’s Death

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, over the death of her son, Prince Paeke Dongban.

In a condolence message sent to Justice Dongban-Mensem yesterday, President Buhari described the death of the young mathematician as tragic.

He said:”I am deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of your worthy son Paeke. With his passing away, a promising public career has been tragically cut short. In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and the entire people of Plateau State”.

The President prayed that the late Paeke Rest in Peace and that the family will find the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

 President Buhari assured the Court of Appeal President of the prayers and thoughts of the entire nation during this trying moment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.