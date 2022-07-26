 Buhari Commiserates with Appeal Court President over Son’s Death

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, over the death of her son, Prince Paeke Dongban.

In a condolence message sent to Justice Dongban-Mensem yesterday, President Buhari described the death of the young mathematician as tragic.

He said:”I am deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of your worthy son Paeke. With his passing away, a promising public career has been tragically cut short. In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and the entire people of Plateau State”.

The President prayed that the late Paeke Rest in Peace and that the family will find the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

President Buhari assured the Court of Appeal President of the prayers and thoughts of the entire nation during this trying moment.