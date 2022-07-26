AFA Sports, SPAR Team up for Sports Kit Distribution 

African biggest indigenous sports apparel brand, AFA Sports, has partnered African retail giants, SPAR, to help in showcasing AFA Sports products across SPAR locations nationwide.

The rollout of AFA Sports made-in-Nigeria products and Afrileisure line will launch immediately in major cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Enugu with more locations coming up soon.

The Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, said at the weekend, that “This is a part of our company’s methodical approach to reaching more customers, while enhancing their production and supply chains.”

And in a statement SPAR apparel wrote, “We are excited about the opportunity to work with an indigenous and made-in-Nigeria brand with international standards. The potential is incredible.”

AFA Sports was founded in 2016 with just one store in Lagos and since then, has taken the African sports apparel brand to greater heights by being the first African brand in the Olympics. This great feat was achieved with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as AFA Sports was the official partner to the Nigerian contingent.

The sports and leisure kits company launched out internationally when it became apparel provider for Africa’s number one women’s basketball team, D’Tigress going with the 2017 AfroBasket in Mali. Since then they have partnered many other Nigerian and African teams including the Nigeria Police hockey team to the last African club championship in Accra.

AFA Sports has been lauded for its original and innovative African concept based sports and athleisure products and unparalleled investments in local sports sponsorships. The commitment to supporting athletes to be the best version of themselves is unparrelled in this region. Over the years, the brand has undoubtedly been instrumental in honing the skills of young athletes by consciously developing products like the Humid-resist-fabric that keeps the body cool even in Africa’s extreme humidity.