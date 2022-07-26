  • Tuesday, 26th July, 2022

2023: APGA Moves to Substitute Candidates, May Drop Disloyal Members

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has taken steps to utilise the window of substitution granted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace candidates for state House of Assembly and governorship polls.

About 347 aspirants took part in the primaries earlier conducted by the party across the country.

A statement signed by the National Organising Secretary of APGA, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, said fresh primaries would be conducted on August 2 and 3, 2022 respectively for the election of fresh candidates to replace withdrawn state assembly and governorship candidates.

The party pegged nomination fees for new aspirants at N500,000 for state assembly and N5 million for the governorship position.

Mbaeri said: “In continuing strict compliance with the INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2023 General Election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has fixed fresh primaries to hold on August 2 and 3, 2022 respectively for the nomination of fresh candidates to replace withdrawn State House of Assembly and Governorship candidates.”.

Mbaeri said the  deadline for submission of INEC FORMS EC9 and EC13 of newly nominated state assembly and governorship candidates to APGA national secretariat is Saturday August 6, 2022 by 6 pm, adding that INEC forms submitted after the deadline would be rejected by the party.

