Pragmatic Play Increases Its Presence in the African iGaming Market

In the eyes of several prominent iGaming companies, Africa is a highly profitable market into which they are looking to grow. Due to their economic vitality and passion for online casinos and sports betting, nations like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria offer several lucrative investment options. This all comes as a result of the continent’s long-term economic expansion, the explosive growth of low-cost mobile broadband access, and the eagerness of local authorities to legislate online gambling as a revenue generator. Before we knew it, a dynamic market had sprung up, packed with players who were deeply enthusiastic about casino and sports betting.

The renowned Pragmatic Play is one of the latest service providers to enter the African market.

Who Are Pragmatic Play?

Pragmatic Play is a globally renowned award-winning software development company founded in 2015. The brand provides a plethora of operators with a creative, innovative and fully mobile optimised portfolio. They have recently won numerous online gaming accolades, including the 2019 Best Gaming Vendor and the 2020 Best iGaming Software Supplier awards.

Pragmatic Play is licenced by over 20 gaming jurisdictions, including the MGA and the UKGC, the latter being responsible for its licence to operate in the United Kingdom. British gamers get access to a wide range of top-quality products, including some of the best online slots, live casino, sports betting, and bingo. Some of their most sought-after titles include Wolf Gold Slot, The Dog House Slot, and the Great Rhino Megaways Slot.

One Reason Why African Players Will Love This Provider

Pragmatic Play provides gamers with the opportunity to test out their games without putting any money at risk. The supplier’s fame has risen dramatically in recent years, resulting in an increase in international demand for this gaming studio’s products. Demo slots are an excellent method for players to get a feel for what this provider has to offer, and the Pragmatic website includes just what you need to try out all the games for free.

Pragmatic’s African Expansion Through The Renowned ChampionBet

In line with its plan to expand its operations around the globe, Pragmatic Play has reached an agreement with the African sports and entertainment brand ChampionBet on a multi-vertical content distribution partnership.

Who Are ChampionBet?

Champion Bet has swiftly garnered significant popularity among the African nations in which it operates, such as Uganda, Ethiopia, and Ghana. Apart from an exhilarating sportsbook product, the young and vibrant brand offers gamers the opportunity to thrill of sin city right from the comfort of their homes, either through desktop, mobile or tablet. Their platform offers a sleek design, great navigational speed, and an easy-to-use interface for both new and novice gamers alike.

ChampionBet’s chief executive officer, Pavel Vani, stated, “We’re providing a strong package of content which has become indispensable to African operators, and this is another positive step forward for our business objectives.”

All About The Partnership

The newly formed partnership arrangement, which Pragmatic claims significantly broadens its involvement in the Central African market, will allow the operator’s regional players to access their award-winning slot catalogue. This package contains all of the most famous titles, such as Wolf Gold, Big Bass Bonanza, and Sweet Bonanza, as well as the mystic Gates of Olympus, and the newly launched Cleocatra, which incorporates two extremely prominent themes.

The arrangement also includes Pragmatic Play’s top-rated live casino portfolio, which includes not just traditional table games like blackjack and roulette but also more contemporary titles like the exciting Mega Wheel gameshow and its mega-hit counterpart Sweet Bonanza CandyLand. The latter expands its 2019 popular slot Sweet Bonanza into a gigantic wheel-style action with two intriguing bonus games.