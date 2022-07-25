Police, Military Kill Two Gunmen in Anambra, Recover Arms, Vehicles

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The joint security operatives of the police and the military operating in Anambra State on Saturday killed two gunmen in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area.

There had been news of gunshots in the early hours of Saturday, as criminals operated at Okija Junction, blocking the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, and causing chaos among travellers.

They were, however, countered by joint operatives of the police and Nigerian Army, who confronted the criminals after a tip off.

The Anambra State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the confrontation in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the state capital on Sunday.

Ikenga said that four automatic pump action, four vehicles, four motorcycles, and other items were recovered from the suspects, adding that police operatives in the state had intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls.

He said: “Anambra State Security Forces comprising of the military and police, neutralised two gunmen, recovered four automatic pump action, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus 350 with reg. nos KJA- 666HE, one white Toyota Hilux without reg nos., one white Toyota Corolla with reg. nos. HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without reg nos, four motorcycles without reg. nos.

“The recovery followed a distress call at about 9:30a.m. on Saturday, July 23, along Onitsha/Owerri Expressway junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market where some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists.

“The joint forces responded swiftly and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel; neutralised one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.

“In another development, police operatives at about 3:30p.m. on same date while on clearance operation, sighted another criminal gang at Nkwo Market Okija, harassing sellers/buyers and residents in the area. The Operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel. One of the suspects was neutralised and two automatic pump action and one matchet recovered, while others fled the scene.

“No casualty on part of the operatives and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing members of the gang.