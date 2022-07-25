  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Police, Military Kill Two Gunmen in Anambra, Recover Arms, Vehicles

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The joint security operatives of the police and the military operating in Anambra State on Saturday killed two gunmen in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area.

There had been news of gunshots in the early hours of Saturday, as criminals operated at Okija Junction, blocking the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, and causing chaos among travellers.

They were, however, countered by joint operatives of the police and Nigerian Army, who confronted the criminals after a tip off.

The Anambra State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the confrontation in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the state capital on Sunday.

Ikenga said that four automatic pump action, four vehicles, four motorcycles, and other items were recovered from the suspects, adding that police operatives in the state had intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls.

He said: “Anambra State Security Forces comprising of the military and police, neutralised two gunmen, recovered four automatic pump action, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus 350 with reg. nos KJA- 666HE, one white Toyota Hilux without reg nos., one white Toyota Corolla with reg. nos. HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without reg nos, four motorcycles without reg. nos.

“The recovery followed a distress call at about 9:30a.m. on Saturday, July 23, along Onitsha/Owerri Expressway junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market where some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists.

“The joint forces responded swiftly and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel; neutralised one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.

“In another development, police operatives at about 3:30p.m. on same date while on clearance operation, sighted another criminal gang at Nkwo Market Okija, harassing sellers/buyers and residents in the area. The Operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel. One of the suspects was neutralised and two automatic pump action and one matchet recovered, while others fled the scene.

“No casualty on part of the operatives and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing members of the gang.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.