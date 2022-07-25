  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

NGO Seeks Support for Human Trafficking Survivors in Edo

Kayode Tokede

The Pathfinder Justice Initiative (PJI)  is working with stakeholders to create a Coordinated Care Mechanism (CCM) for survivors of human trafficking in Edo.

The Executive Director (PJI), Ruth Benson-Idahosa, said this  on the sideline of a Stakeholders’ Roundtable on “Enhancing Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Coordination for Trafficking Survivors.”

Benson-Idahosa said that with CCM, support for survivors of human trafficking would be well tailored, monitored efficiently and coordinated.

She said that coordinated support for trafficked survivors would tackle the challenge of discrimination against some survivors.

”The issue where some survivors don’t benefit from certain support while others benefit from different interventions will be resolved.

“Stakeholders are trying to provide services for returnees and survivors of trafficking but we are doing without coordination, so the efforts being put are disaggregated.

‘This programme is to create a system that is similar to our national mechanism but for local Edo service providers so that we are coordinated, transparent and efficient in the way we care for survivors,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Gender and Social Development, Mrs Barbara Osobajo, stated that creating CCM was laudable and needed to have a functional support system for survivors of human trafficking.

Represented by Mrs Joy Ihensekhien, the Director, Gender in the ministry, Osobajo, said that the referral mechanism component of CCM would reduce duplication of efforts and ensure continuity of support.

CCM is part of the justice project geared towards strengthening and enhancing the network and coordination of CSOs, to better serve survivors of sex trafficking.

