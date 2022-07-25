  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Flourish Africa Empowers 500 Female Entrepreneurs

Gilbert Ekugbe

Flourish Africa has empowered over 500 female entrepreneurs with business coaching and mentoring skills to drive entrepreneurship development in the country.

The Founder, Flourish Africa, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, also gifted grants of up to N2 million to 100 female entrepreneurs out of its 1-billion-naira fund earmarked to empower 2500 female entrepreneurs in 5 years.

Speaking at an award presentation ceremony, Alakija said: “Our vision was clear from the onset. Understanding that economic inequality was still a major challenge for women in Africa, we set out to establish a platform that would allow us to empower women, who would then empower other women.”

Delivering the keynote speech at the event, the co-founder of Sahel Consulting, Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, stated that women hold the key to transforming not only Nigeria but the entire African continent.

 “Though these activities indicate progress, she said “that is not enough.  Statisticcs of land ownership shows that only 10 per cent of women in Nigeria own lands and when you do not own land as an entrepreneur, it limits you from owning collateral and investing in long term assets like a factory. So women need to become owners of assets,” she stated.

Also speaking, the representative of Google, Flourish Africa’s technology partners, Mrs. Jola Oluremi-Makinde, lauded the founder of Flourish Africa for equipping the women with the necessary skills and resources to scale up their businesses.

While the Vice-Charman, Channels Media Group, Mrs. Shola Momoh, appreciated Apostle Alakija, for providing such a unique platform where women could become financially independent and create a prosperous future for themselves. She disclosed that Channels TV was proud to partner with Flourish Africa. 

