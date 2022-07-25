Codedable Launched to Bridge Technological Gaps Among Youths 

Oluchi Chibuzor

Codedable, a technological innovation programme designed to tackle inequality among those with intellectual disabilities in the country, has been launched to help them acquire in-demand tech-skills for modern-day employment and be independent in life.

Speaking at a formal launching of the programme in Lagos recently, between SeamlessHR and Special Olympics, the Co- Founder SeamlessHR, Deji Lana, reiterated the need for the country to use technology to drive inclusion with keen interest to those with peculiar challenges.

He maintained that as a technology company they understand the importance of tech skills in the labour markets and “hopes that with the programme participants will be exposed to necessary technological skills to become great in life irrespective of their status.”

He said, “Codeable helps us give back to society in a significant way, adding that the project is very dear to us. Modern workplaces depend on technology to drive business operations, and employers across industries and roles are looking to hire people with essential tech skills.

Commending on the partnership, the National Director, Special Olympics Nigeria, Naomi Ejobe, said the initiative will promote the participation of vulnerable youths into the digital economy.

“The uniqueness of ‘Codeable’ is the provision of unified technology training that allows people with and without intellectual disabilities equal access to skills that enable self and economic empowerment.”