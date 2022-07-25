Coalition Urges Policymakers to Aid Passage of Digital Rights Bill

James Emejo in Abuja

The Digital Rights and Information Partnership (DRIP), has called on policymakers to support the representation and passage of the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill (DRFB) which will be represented to the National Assembly for passage into law.

The legislation seeks to safeguard Nigeria’s digital space against unlawful shutdowns, guarantee freedom of expression and assembly online as well as enhance citizens’ demand for accountability and good governance.

DRIP, a consortium of organisations, at a media briefing over the weekend, reiterated its commitment to driving home the importance of the digital rights and freedom bill.

The bill was passed at the National Assembly in 2019 but not signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari who declined assent on the basis that the bill covers technical subjects that other policies seek to address.

The promoters, however, pointed out that Nigeria is currently a signatory to the United Nations (UN) resolution, instituted in 2016 which affirms that civil, political, economic, and social rights offline must also be protected online.

In effect, the federal government had officially acknowledged that digital rights are enshrined in human rights.

The consortium, nonetheless, argued that the 2023 general elections presented the most opportune time for Nigeria to live up to its commitment to upholding digital rights by safeguarding the right to freedom of expression, association, and sharing information online.