CIBN President Inaugurates Board Committees, Tasks on Innovation

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has charged members of the governing council committees to continue to innovate and remain relevant due to major transformations and uncertainties in the industry.

President and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Ken Opara, said this recently, during the inauguration of the governing council committees of the institute.

In a statement, the CIBN said the committee members with the likes of former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro; Chairman of THISDAY Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena, and immediate past president of CIBN, Bayo Olugbemi, among other eminent personalities, are made up of members and non-members, who have the pedigree to continually contribute to the institute, banking industry and the economy at large.

According to him, the committees must work and look into the vision of banking services without banks in the 21st Century.

Noting that the CIBN prides itself in the area of ethics and professionalism, Opara noted that the inauguration was imperative for the growth and development of the institute.

“As we constitute these committees, we believe they will bring to the fore ideas that will take the board and institute to the next level. They are people who have a proven record and have the opportunity to think wide and outside the box.

“As you deliberate and begin to review the agenda, there might be some oversight, however, it will still be smoothening as all is to make the institute a better place,” he said.

In his remark, Pedro, who spoke on behalf of the newly inaugurated board committee members, pledged to put in their best for the growth of the institute.