Buhari to Attend Liberia’s 175th Independence Anniversary Tuesday 

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja Tuesday for Monrovia, the Liberian capital, to attend the 175th independence anniversary celebrations of the country.

The President, according to a release issued Monday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu,

will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event and also join other world leaders and organisations to rejoice with the people of Liberia at the event with the theme: “Fostering Unity, Protecting Our Peace for Development and Prosperity.”

President Buhari who will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is expected back in the country later on Tuesday.

Nigeria played a leading role in the stabilisation of the West African nation in the early 90s, leading to the establishment of democratic rule and has continued to assist the country in many ways especially through the Technical Aids Corps scheme.

In 2019, President Buhari was conferred with the highest national honour in the country, the Grand Cordon in the Most Venerable Order of Knighthood of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia, in recognition of Nigeria’s continued support towards the development of the country.

