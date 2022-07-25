Bolt Provides Access to Mobility for Medical Practitioners as They Navigate a Post-pandemic World

Bolt, the largest ride-hailing platform in Nigeria, has granted the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) access to free on-demand mobility through its Bolt Business Platform. This scheme is part of Bolt’s many CSR initiatives carried out to support organisations in advancing their goals and purpose.

The Nigerian Medical Association is the professional association registered for medical practitioners in Nigerian covering the six major medical specialties. The association collaborates in specific projects on health issues with public and private organisations to achieve its agenda for better healthcare service delivery to Nigerians. In partnership with Bolt, medical practitioners will have quick and affordable access to Bolt rides which gives the practitioners unfettered mobility access to their duty.

Speaking on the partnership, The Nigeria Public Policy Specialist, Abisola Odukoya said, “We are committed to the welfare of those that have kept us going during the height of the pandemic. This remains a priority for us and as such we are continually looking for ways to contribute to their wellbeing. The partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association is important to us as we understand the importance of access to resources and solutions to make certain things convenient for them. We will continue to fulfil our CSR initiatives to empower and enable our communities for cities built around people”.

The NMA Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Dr Tajudeen Salau, shared his excitement about the support. He said, “the Bolt CSR to NMA Lagos is a carefully selected type of CSR which affords the doctors some comfort to perform their duty and also makes it easier for patients to receive care easier than usual”.

In line with its commitment to civil society, Bolt will continue to be a socially responsible platform that contributes and associates with organisations that support the communities in which it operates. Bolt will continue to seek out such partnerships with relevant stakeholders to create a direct positive impact on the society and communities.