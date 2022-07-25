  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Amusan Breaks 100m Hurdles World Record in Oregon 2022

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigerian sprint hurdler, Oluwatobi Amusan clocked a new world record in the women’s 100m hurdles semi final early hours of Monday on the closing day of the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022.

The 12.12secs clocked by Amusan in the semi final obliterated USA’s Kendra Harrison’s 12.20secs world record set in 2016.

The 25-year-old Nigerian lady has been giving signals of her readiness to become the focal point of the sprint hurdle starting with racing to an African record of 12.40 to win her heat on Saturday. 

It was the fastest first-round time in the heat of the World Athletics Championships.

Speaking shortly after the World Record, Amusan gushed: “I wanted to get out and go,” said Amusan. “I did what I had to do. Now I’m looking forward to the finals.”

Harrison, who was also in Amusan’s heat, finished second in 12.27, the third-fastest time of her career, and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams was third in 12.41. Five of the eight athletes set lifetime bests, with Cindy Sember clocking a British record of 12.50, Michelle Jenneke of Australia running 12.66 in fifth and Ditaji Kambundji recording 12.70 in sixth.

