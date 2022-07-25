  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

Alli Scores Twice in Everton’s 4-2 Win over Blackpool

Sport | 56 seconds ago

Dele Alli scored twice as Everton beat Blackpool 4-2 at Bloomfield Road for their first win of pre-season.

Manager Frank Lampard had warnedof another Premier League relegation battle after two disappointing defeats in the United States with no goals scored and six conceded.

Everton only secured Premier League safety last season in their penultimate game.

The Toffees’ Vitalii Mykolenko and Tom Davies scored in the first 11 minutes.

Championship Blackpool pulled one back before half-time through Gary Madine.

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Alli, 26, made it 3-1 after the break before Callum Connolly pulled a goal back for the Seasiders. Alli’s close-range second on 63 minutes finished the game.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.