Adeboye Explains Why He Doesn’t Vote, Urges Members to Support Their Choice Candidates

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye , yesterday told his congregation to vote any candidate of their choice as the race for the 2023 general elections intensifies.

The cleric who explained that he doesn’t vote during polls, explained that he would be seen to be unfair if he prefers one candidate to the others since he has members that cut across all political divides.



He therefore cautioned his church members against distracting him from his calling to pray for everyone, but told them to go get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote any candidate they wish.



The cleric’s comments came against the backdrop of the raging controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) vis-à-vis the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

A presidential candidate of one of the political parties was also recently reported to have visited the general overseer for his blessings. This has, however been refuted by the church.



In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Adeboye, during a sermon told his congregation that his assignment had nothing to do with partisan politics.

He said: “My assignment is to pray for you, including Nigeria. My assignment has nothing to do with partisan politics. Don’t distract my attention.

“You will bear me witness, those of you who are genuine members of Redeemed Christian Church of God, I have never told you this is the person you should vote for.



“Have I ever told you that whether in secret or in open? Never! I have never said this is the party you should belong to, I have never said it and I will never say it. And you know why? Because in Redeemed Christian Church of God, every party is heavily represented. Everyone of the parties, including the APC, PDP, APGA, Labour Party, etc”



According to the respected pastor, all his members have a duty to the nation to exercise their civic rights, urging them not to complain if other Nigerians eventually pick their leaders for them.



He added: “The only reason I have never voted is that if I vote for anyone, I will be unjust to the rest of my children. I am the father of all and I like it that way.

“ All I am saying and I am saying it loud and clear, as a Nigerian, everyone of you, you are Nigerians before you became a Christian, because nobody is born a Christian. You are a true Christian because you gave your life to Jesus Christ.



“Before you became a Christian, you are a Nigerian, you have a duty to your country, to register, to vote and to make sure that your vote should count. You have a duty to belong to any party of your choice at the very grassroots. You can’t sit down, fold your hands, refuse to vote and then begin to complain about the government.



“What were you doing when they were voting? They were voting, you sat down at home, you did not register and then some people came round and selected for you, whether at the gubernatorial level, presidential level or local government level. They chose for you because you refused to do anything and then you begin to complain.



“You must register, you must vote, you must sit down there after you have voted until they count the vote, you must know who they said won.

“You must make sure there is no more rigging in Nigeria. I don’t care which is your party, I don’t care who you vote for but do your duty. That is what I am asking you to do and you must do it.”