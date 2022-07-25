Abiola Dosumu Becomes ‘Queen Mother’ of House of Oduduwa

In recognition as a matriarch who has dominated the social, political and business landscape of the Yoruba nation, HRH, Dr. Abiola Dosumu, was crowned the Yeye Oodua and Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa at the weekend.

According to a statement, as part of the ancient tradition of Ile-Ife, the new Yeye embarked on a 3-day traditional rite to receive blessings from the ancestors before her coronation by the Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ojájá II), Ooni of Ile-Ife.

“The coronation which was held at the courtyard of the Ooni’s Palace (Ile-Oodua) in Ile-Ife had in attendance dignitaries, cultural icons, traditional rulers, and stakeholders from a broad spectrum of industries, including multinationals, organised private sector and public servants to witness the momentous ceremony,” the statement added.

Expressing her appreciation during the ceremony, Dosumu was quoted to have said, “I am honoured to be recognised by the Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ojájá II), Ooni of Ile-Ife, and being singled out among the great and deserving women of our time.

“This is a huge responsibility and I strongly believe that during my time, I will work assiduously to preserve our culture and strengthen the unity of Yoruba land. I am grateful for the prayers and the huge turnout of friends and families who came from far and near for this important occasion.”

The appointment of Dosumu was reached after a unanimous decision by the Ife Traditional Council and major stakeholders of Oodua race, “agreeing that her character, personality and her wealth of experience as an international businesswoman, a royal ambassador and a great icon of the African culture perfectly qualify her to step into the big shoes earlier worn by late Chief Mrs. Hannah Dideolu Awolowo, who died on 19th September, 2015.”