  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Abiola Dosumu Becomes ‘Queen Mother’ of House of Oduduwa

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

In recognition as a matriarch who has dominated the social, political and business landscape of the Yoruba nation, HRH, Dr. Abiola Dosumu, was crowned the Yeye Oodua and Queen Mother of the House of Oduduwa at the weekend.
According to a statement, as part of the ancient tradition of Ile-Ife, the new Yeye embarked on a 3-day traditional rite to receive blessings from the ancestors before her coronation by the Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ojájá II), Ooni of Ile-Ife.
“The coronation which was held at the courtyard of the Ooni’s Palace (Ile-Oodua) in Ile-Ife had in attendance dignitaries, cultural icons, traditional rulers, and stakeholders from a broad spectrum of industries, including multinationals, organised private sector and public servants to witness the momentous ceremony,” the statement added.
Expressing her appreciation during the ceremony, Dosumu was quoted to have said, “I am honoured to be recognised by the Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ojájá II), Ooni of Ile-Ife, and being singled out among the great and deserving women of our time.
“This is a huge responsibility and I strongly believe that during my time, I will work assiduously to preserve our culture and strengthen the unity of Yoruba land. I am grateful for the prayers and the huge turnout of friends and families who came from far and near for this important occasion.”
The appointment of Dosumu was reached after a unanimous decision by the Ife Traditional Council and major stakeholders of Oodua race, “agreeing that her character, personality and her wealth of experience as an international businesswoman, a royal ambassador and a great icon of the African culture perfectly qualify her to step into the big shoes earlier worn by late Chief Mrs. Hannah Dideolu Awolowo, who died on 19th September, 2015.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.