We Have Valid Guber Candidate in Delta, PDP Insists

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday reacted to reports that it has no valid governorship candidate in Delta State.

The main opposition party made the clarification in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba yesterday.

For the avoidance of doubt, according to the statement, the PDP makes it abundantly clear and states in very precise and categorical terms that our party had not disobeyed any Order of Court. We have a valid governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

The statement said: “In line with the new Electoral Act, submission of names of candidates is no longer physical, but by electronic transmission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Under the electronic process, INEC grants access to its portal to political parties to electronically upload its candidates’ information/particulars; access for governorship candidates closed on Friday, July 15.

“With reference to Delta State, our party duly submitted and uploaded the name of Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor as the governorship candidate of the PDP onto INEC Portal on Friday, July 8.

“On July 18, three days after the closure of access to the INEC Portal, our party and INEC received a Court Order directing the substitution of the name of Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor with another name. However, given the closure on July 15, our party had no access to the INEC Portal

“Subsequently, the PDP and INEC were served with Court of Appeal processes comprising; Notice of Appeal, Motion for Stay of Execution and Records of Appeal filed by the candidate whose name was initially uploaded by the party onto the INEC Portal.

“It is instructive to state that under the INEC guideline, the last day for effecting any change of names of candidates for the 2023 general election is September 28. Currently, the PDP has a candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

“If there be any change drawing from the outcome of the judicial processes, such will be duly and appropriately reflected in compliance with the Order of Court. The PDP as a law-abiding party has always and will continue to comply with orders of court in every matter and situation.

“Our party therefore urges our members, teeming supporters and the people of Delta State to disregard the speculations and remain focused on the platform of the PDP in their determination to consolidate on the achievements of the Governor of Delta State and our Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.”

The PDP disclosed that it was fully prepared for the 2023 general elections in Delta State as well as across the nation and will emerge victorious at the polls.