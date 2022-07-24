  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

Surgical Operation: Osinbajo Thanks Nigerians

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Sunday expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers and everyone especially the medical team following the recent successful surgery on his thigh.

The appreciation which was contained in a letter personally signed by the Vice President was coming nine days after the operation was performed in an Ikeja, Lagos hospital.

Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Vice President in the statement said:

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.