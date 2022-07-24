  • Monday, 25th July, 2022

Shon Displays Versatility on ‘Runaway’

Nineteen-year-old rapper and singer from Jos, Plateau State, Shon Noel Jerat is gradually becoming popular in the music industry. This newfound fame can be traced to his latest single ‘Runaway’ off his much-anticipated project tagged ‘The Fantasizer EP’.

According to him, ‘Runaway’ was inspired by a friend’s relationship experience. The song, laced with rhythmic and thumping instrumentals, is a sonorous ballad which showcases Shon’s versatility as an artist. The song was produced by Ozedikus. Shon is currently signed to Positive World Entertainment.

