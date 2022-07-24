Presidential Wedding as Shettima’s Daughter is Set to Wed

HighLife

They say that good things come in two. This is the case for top Nigerian banker and politician, Kashim Shettima. Even as the frenzy for the 2023 presidential election reaches a crescendo, Shettima is set to submit himself to the presidential ambition of Senator Bola Tinubu and also submit his daughter to the household of his new son-in-law.

Shettima’s daughter, Fatima, is set to marry into the family of top Nigerian architect and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ibrahim Bunu. Bunu’s son, Sadiq Ibrahim, is the lucky chap who will officially become Shettima’s son-in-law on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The venue of the wedding ceremony is the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, and the ceremony is slated for noon.

Without question, this is a happy and blessed time for both Shettima and Bunu’s families. After all, these are the kinds of alliances that blossom into cross-generational friendship, until a single wealthy and possibly politically inclined family eventually emerges from the alliances in a few generations.

Meanwhile, while Shettima is preparing guest lists and practising that beaming smile of his, Tinubu is not having it so well. After unveiling Shettima as his Vice-Presidential candidate, more individuals and groups have risen to say that Tinubu’s inflexibility, which is his proposed Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, might be the APC’s undoing come 2023.

But nothing is certain yet. Maybe Tinubu’s proposal will eventually be accepted by all (or at least, the majority of) the members of the APC. Maybe not. Regardless, Shettima has already won solid in-laws for himself and his house