Rumba Takes the Spotlight at AFRIMA’s Stakeholders Meeting in DRC

Rumba, the Congolese music genre which was added to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) list of world intangible heritages last December, took the spotlight at the recent All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) meeting with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The conversation focused on possible ways to protect the iconic genre, which has long been revered as the soundtrack of Congolese history.

AFRIMA delegates like the Executive Producer and President, Mr. Mike Dada; Associate Producers, Olisa Adibua, and Victoria Nkong; AFRIMA Regional Director, Central Africa, Mr. Ernest Egnon among others met with the Honourable Minister of Integration, DRC, Didier Mazenga; the Honourable Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage, Catherine Furaha, in the DRC capital of Kinshasa, as well as the Honourable Commissioner in charge of Education, Health and Culture, in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Yvette Kapinga to discuss a partnership which would see Rumba spotlighted to Africans and the rest of the world as a sound of the future.

Furaha, who received the AFRIMA team lauded the initiative, adding that it will be beneficial to allow the Congolese Rumba to play a role in the unification of Africans, as well as develop the entertainment industry in the Central African region.

Dada equally noted that the partnership was strategic and vital as a prelude to the Biennale of the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence, which is scheduled to hold in Kinshasa at the end of the year.

“As the rest of the world celebrates our popular music, it is important that we honour and safeguard our pioneering and iconic genres, which have shaped our global image for several decades. The Congolese Rumba is such a powerful genre that is at the risk of being forgotten by the current generation of music lovers in Africa, and it is our responsibility as a pan-African body to showcase it and transfer this heritage to our younger music lovers,” said Dada.

The delegates also discussed innovative solutions to some challenges bedevilling the African music industry, citing that the African Creative Academy, which is a continental youth empowerment initiative, would play a key role in helping Africans to develop their old and minority genres for global acclaim.

The AFRIMA delegates were also treated to a special closed-door performance from Congolese superstars and previous AFRIMA winner, Fally Ipupa, who serenaded the whole team with their enigmatic Rumba melodies and dance moves.