Queen of Makeup Industry, Meshida-Lawal’s New Role

Society Watch

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC has appointed Mrs Banke Meshida-Lawal of BMPro Makeup Group and the queen of the beauty and makeup industry in Nigeria, as the Vice Chairman of its Creative and Cultural Committee.

With the mandate to explore the many opportunities in the business world and Nigeria’s economy, the Chamber recently launched the Creative and Cultural Sectoral Group to further help in harnessing the economic potential of the Nigerian creative industry.

In a letter signed by the President/Chairman of Council, Bisi Adeyemi, the appointment of Meshida-Lawal took immediate effect.

Other members of the committee include; Mr. Mike Dada, the President of All African Music Awards, AFRIMA, serving as the Chairman, Mrs. Atinuke Olashore of PJK Nigeria Limited, Mr. Olafemi Olaniyan of Collageo Communications Limited, Mr. Joseph Edgar, Duke of Shomolu, Mathew Adigolo of Pureview photography, Mrs Bisi Sotunde of Busy Bee Events and Ms. Kiki Okewale of KO by Kikiokewale as members.

The letter read partly, “I look forward to your acceptance of this responsibility as it would afford the Chamber the opportunity to benefit from your wealth of experience, which I hope you will make available by your regular attendance at Committee meetings.”

According to Adeyemi, terms of reference for the creative and cultural sectoral group include encouraging and creating a platform for collaboration among members of the group, fostering the growth of member organisations as well as generating B2B opportunities, organising programmes and events to showcase the diversity and robustness of the Creatives Sector. In this regard, organize an annual “NBCC Creatives and Culture Day.”

Others include reviewing the impact of government policies on the Creative and Cultural Sector and working with the Advocacy Committee to engage policymakers and enlighten members as appropriate, preparing position papers to support the Chamber’s interface with private and public sector organisations and providing support to the Program Committee and other Committees in generating creative content for the Chamber’s program and events among others.

Banke Meshida-Lawal is the CEO of BMPro. a multi-faceted business that boasts a cosmetic makeup line of over 40 products, a training school, a beauty advisory and an online magazine.

A creative spirit with a knack for perfection, Meshida-Lawal is known for her outstanding work in Nigeria and beyond. She specialises in makeup for women of colour and creates looks for the regular woman, who desires to look extremely beautiful. Her flawless signature style is easily recognised, and she has won many accolades and awards for her contribution to the growth of the makeup industry in Nigeria.

Having been in the industry for over two decades, Meshida-Lawal knows all the tricks and secrets of makeup. She is the go-to makeup artist for most of the prominent society matriarchs and other female celebrities in Nigeria and beyond.

The BMPro makeup brand is a stamp of unrivalled quality, professionalism and excellent services. Its services range from makeup, hair, and photoshoots to training.