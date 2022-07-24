Prince Dapo Abiodun’s Good Example

HighLife

There is probably no nation in the world right now that has as many shameless political figures as Nigeria. For every political victory here, there is always something to humble (nay, humiliate) the victor. It just so happened that this strategy was recently employed against Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun. Unfortunately, he refused to play the game, choosing instead to swing into action and fix identified gaps in his state.

The condition of St. Kizito’s High School, a secondary school in Iwopin, Ogun Waterside, Ogun State, recently shook the internet. A video capturing this condition showed a classroom of students who were writing their promotion exams on the bare floor. The goal of the video was to shame Governor Abiodun as he prepares for the 2023 gubernatorial election, and turn the heart of the Ogun State people against him.

However, Governor Abiodun rose to the occasion and not in the manner anticipated by his detractors. Rather than point accusing fingers at his predecessor, which is what many other governors have done when faced with the same situation, Abiodun immediately sent furniture over to St. Kizito’s High School. Moreover, Abiodun’s constructive response came less than 12 hours after the video started making rounds, showing that he cares more about the students than about holding up the reputation they had attempted to ruin.

Currently, Nigerians from other states who were once swayed by the ugly classroom condition have had to change their language, praising Abiodun instead of abusing him. Moreover, even neutral onlookers have noted that although Abiodun could not have known about such a situation in his state, it is already quite amazing that he responded quickly and without submitting an excuse or counter-accusation.

With this achievement, Governor Abiodun continues to hold his position as one of the more responsive, progressive, and visionary governors in the country. Only a handful could have done what he has with the Kizito High School situation.