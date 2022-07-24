Omotoso, Adebiyi, Babafemi Lined up for Bodex Social Media Hangout 

Volt Media, the organisers of Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) has announced a list of prominent personalities who will be speaking at the third edition. They include Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; THISDAY’s Managing Editor, Bolaji Adebiyi, Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi; creative entrepreneur Efe Omorogbe among others.

The speakers will be tackling the theme ‘Redefining the Narrative’ at the event scheduled for July 31 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja. According to the convener Florence Hungbo, the theme is geared toward conversations that will educate attendees and participants on how best to use social media to increase personal, communal and national values.

The speakers will discuss trends and opportunities in social selling, the impact of social media on law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, curbing fake news and regulating social media in Nigeria, the influence of social media on 21st-century parenting, the impact of social media on mental health and the place of social media on 2023 electioneering.

The social media hangout which celebrates principal actors in the traditional and digital media space will be hosted by the veteran comedian Gbenga Adeyinka, with TV personality Denrele Edun on the green carpet. Entertainment will be supplied by

Skales, Humblesmith, Jaywon, Ara, and Wale Thompson among others.