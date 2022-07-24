Mike Dada as a Game Changer

HighLife

Great things are in the offing for Mike Dada, President of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Not too long ago, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), represented by its President and Chairman, Bisi Adeyemi, appointed Dada as the Chairman of one of its division committees, the Creative And Cultural Committee.

Indeed, the reward for good work is always more work. This is something that naturally dedicated individuals like AFRIMA’s Dada have come to know. Despite the evident burden and responsibility of always serving other people, Dada remains one of the most hardworking people in the creative corridors of Africa. Thus, his recent appointment by the NBCC is just another opportunity for Dada to bring his signature diligence and virtuosity to the board, effectively improving the committee’s prospects of assisting in juicing up Nigeria’s creative industry and directing the proceeds to the nation’s economy.

Dada is not the only talent that the NBCC is recruiting. There is also Mrs. Banke Meshida Lawal of BMPro Makeup Group (who is to serve as Dada’s Vice-Chairman), Mrs. Atinuke Olashore of PJK Nigeria Limited, Mr. Olafemi Olaniyan of Collageo Communications Limited, Mr. Joseph Edgar, Duke of Shomolu; Mathew Adigolo of Pureview photography, Mrs. Bisi Sotunde of Busy Bee Events, and Kiki Okewale of KO by Kikiokewale. Each of these individuals is expected to help NBCC revolutionize Nigeria’s creative sector. And with Dada at the helm of affairs, it is virtually guaranteed that everything will go as expected.

Dada has always been a game changer. His work as AFRIMA president is partly responsible for the regard paid to African music by western and eastern nations, especially. Always the professional, Dada’s successful career in public relations has also brought a lot of attention to Nigerian people and culture.

Thus, the new appointment to the position of Committee Chairman at NBCC’s Creative and Cultural Sectoral Group will excite everybody with Nigeria’s interests at heart.