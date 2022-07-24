  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

Is Kachikwu Kidding with His Presidential Ambitions?

It has to be said here and now, although it is often uttered during oddly mesmerising moments, that one man’s food is another’s furrow. The presidency, which is considered one of the grandest ambitions in Nigeria, is being redefined by the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu. For the first time, we have a second-line candidate who is not aggressively campaigning and shoving his agenda down the throats of all and sundry.

When Kachikwu won the presidential primary election of the ADC, it made the news. There were two fundamental reasons for this. One, Kachikwu defeated the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, even though the latter was generally assumed to be the irrefutable choice of ADC party members. Secondly, Kachikwu never really campaigned as intensely as his peers.

Currently, folks are just floored over the apparent laissez-faire attitude of Kachikwu regarding his ambition. An outsider with no idea of his identity as the custodian of an entire party’s hope would meet Kachikwu and still never realise the truth about the man. It seems as if the only campaign that the founder of Roots Television is willing to organise is on Facebook.

For a position that is being seriously fought over by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), ADC members must be frustrated over the fact that their candidate is just floating on the sidelines. If the message that the Roots TV man is passing to them is not that the party has no chance of winning, what is?

Perhaps all of this is Kachikwu’s strategy. Maybe he has a way of suddenly capturing the attention of Nigerians everywhere and becoming popular enough to rub shoulders with APC’s Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, and LP’s Peter Obi. Only Kachikwu knows.

