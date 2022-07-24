  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

Ifeanyi Ubah, a Proud Father

Today, Ifeanyi Ubah, billionaire businessman and senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District can thump his chest as a proud father. The businessman turned politician is extremely happy that his daughter, Chidera made him proud after she graduated from the Department of Business Administration and Management, Aston University, Birmingham.

The oil mogul was unable to hide his happiness and put to social media to celebrate the brilliant girl who came out with First Class from the department.

As gathered, the department congratulated the young woman in a letter.

The letter stated: “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on this major personal achievement. Your Aston Degree is a leading qualification of its kind and we are delighted at your success. If you are dissatisfied with the decision of the Examination Board you may be entitled to appeal against the decision of the Examination Board.”

In turn, Ubah took to his social media to celebrate his daughter.

He also wrote: “God, thank you for the academic excellence of our daughter, Chidera, we are in awe of your mighty works and awesomeness in our family. Congratulations on being awarded the best result, First Class from the Department of Business Administration and Management, Aston University, Birmingham.”

