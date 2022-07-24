Gunmen Kill Five as Police Foil Kidnap Attempt in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





Gunmen at the weekend attacked Fobur, a community in Jos East Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, killing at least five persons.

In another development, however, the Plateau State Police Command said that it had foiled a kidnap attempt on some persons in a community in Bassa LGA of the state.

THISDAY findings revealed that the gunmen stormed the community while the people were asleep and shot at the people killing them in their homes.

On their way from Fubor, findings further revealed, the assailants reportedly stopped over at Fusa village where they took one Mr. Haruna Ajik away with them.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Alabo Alfred said the police were alerted after the gunmen had escaped.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area immediately alerted other security agencies, including the military taskforce, adding that security had been beefed up in the area.

Meanwhile, the police also said the command had foiled an attempt by gunmen to kidnap some residents in Bassa LGA, describing it as a milestone achievement.

Alfred, in a press statement yesterday, advised residents of the state to get the phone numbers of security officers within their areas, and ensure that timely information is passed to the Police and other security and law enforcement agencies to enable them respond quickly whenever there is an incident in their areas.

The statement said: “In his bid to continue to fight crime and criminality on the Plateau, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bartolomeo Onyeka has recorded another milestone achievement by repelling an attack from men of the underworld in Bassa LGA.

“On 22/07/2022, at about 2300hrs, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bassa Division, SP James Yakubu, from a concerned citizen that some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were operating at the residence of one Mark Inkasu.

“Upon receiving this report, the DPO mobilised his men and raced to the scene. On sighting the patrol vehicle, the hoodlums in their cowardly manner started shooting at the police personnel. In return, our gallant DPO and team engaged them fearlessly.

“Sensing the danger that was about to befall them, the hoodlums escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds. The commissioner of police therefore enjoined the residents of Bassa LGA to go about their lawful activities as normalcy has since been restored in the area.

“He further thanked all the community for giving the Police the timely information that has helped in repelling the criminals,” the statement explained.