EMEPAN Organises Free Masterclass Workshop  

The Entertainment Media and Events Promoters Association of Nigeria (EMEPAN) which was born out of the quest to give the entertainment writers, reporters and event promoters their rightful due in the entertainment industry is planning a free Masterclass Workshop on events reportage and management for the young industry practitioners, with reputable industry players as resource persons.

The professionals will share their wealth of experience and ideas to inspire and motivate participants to exhibit professionalism while rendering their service to society.

The workshop is slated for August 2 at the CCX Premium Bar and Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.