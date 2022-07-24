Edo Queens FC Gets New Head Coach

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The management of Edo Queens Football Club has unveiled Moses Aduku as the new Head Coach of the team.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, who supervised the unveiling, said: “I want to commend the chairman and board of the Edo State Sports Commission for deeming it fit that you become the new coach of Edo Queens.”

He said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will continue to provide the needed support to encourage sports development in the state, noting, “We rebranded Bendel Insurance and after a year, we saw the successes and advantages and how people’s interest came back to Bendel Insurance. We also worked on Edo Queens and rebranded it in line with the same standard of Bendel Insurance.”

He said, “Our target is to get Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens into the capital market. That is the only way the clubs will be sustainable.”

Shaibu assured the new coach of the government’s support in making Edo Queens champion in Nigeria.

He called on Edo people to support the club, adding, “We need Edo people’s support. We need you not just to buy their jerseys but put it on and always come to the stadium to give them moral support. When Edo girls are playing, come and support them.”

Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Ali, said with the unveiling of the new coach, “we can guarantee and assure that we will start raking in trophies.”

On his part, the Coach Aduku assured the acting Governor that his crew will bring in their best to replicate his feat in Bayelsa.

“I’m at home already. I have gotten three trophies in this land including the league trophy and the Betsy Obaseki Cup. I am at home and the home must bless me and I must lift those trophies here.”