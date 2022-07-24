Echoes of UNICEF Charity Shield Polo Tournament as Access Bank Lavishes Millions of Naira in London

HighLife

Times are changing for the majority of courageous Nigerian banks. Opportunities for global collaborations and expansion campaigns are everywhere but it takes being more than just a local champion to clinch these opportunities. Access Bank is leading the charge of courageous banks and it is going all out to see its objectives accomplished.

Since Access Bank through the brilliant management strategies by Herbert Wigwe began making conclusive waves in the African continent, the bank has become one of the pillars of success in Nigeria’s finance sector and is continually contributing to the nation’s continental presence. During its recent Access Bank Day, the bank revealed how it has been able to penetrate the global market.

At the event, one of the bank’s global partners, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), was granted the greatest boon in the form of generous pledges from the guests at Guards Polo Club, London where the occasion was held. Moreover, the event featured UNICEF’s Charity Shield Polo Tournament, so Access Bank did not hold back in supporting its partner.

From the reports regarding how it all went, the fundraising event came to a crescendo when Access Bank defeated Fifth Chukker 6 to 5, with so many big names presenting and receiving the awards. Among these were Wigwe himself, Access Bank MD, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Chairman of Coronation Capital, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and several others. Around $1.7 million was reported to have been raised to be dedicated to the construction and renovation of schools in different parts of Nigeria.

Wigwe’s key to success can be seen in Access Bank’s generosity. Few banks in Nigeria would dare to champion the noble goals that Access Bank is sponsoring, or put so much effort into raising funds for children. So, it should never come as a surprise that Access Bank has secured banking rights in another African country or outside the continent.