  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

Don’t Wait for Tomorrow to Take over Power from Corrupt Leaders, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged  Nigerian youths to take over the mantle of leadership of the country before corrupt leaders destroy their future.


Obasanjo, who made the assertions yesterday during a special interview with former Super Eagles star, Segun Odegbami, on his Eagles7 Sports 103.7 FM, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, claimed that some corrupt leaders would destroy the so-called tomorrow if the younger generation fails to rise and take their future in their hands.


“My advice for Nigerian youths is that never let anybody tell you that you are the leaders of tomorrow. If you wait for tomorrow before you take over leadership, that tomorrow may not come. They will destroy it,” he said.


The former president said youths should not allow anyone to address them as leaders of tomorrow, saying the tomorrow may never come.
According to him, some corrupt leaders would destroy the so-called tomorrow if the younger generation fails to rise and take their future into their hands.
“This is the time, youths get up and make it happen,” he said.


Obasanjo revealed that everything that happened to him, including his emergence as both a military Head of State and President of Nigeria, was by accident.
Obasanjo, who was an ex-military Head of State from 1976 to 1979 before he was elected as a civilian President from 1999 to 2007, said he was a farmer by choice and not by accident.


He said the only thing he did in life that did not come by happenstance is farming, adding that he is always proud to be addressed as a farmer.
When asked to speak about what he termed his ‘romance with farming’, the former president said: “I don’t like the word you used, ‘romance with farming’. I am a farmer. What do you mean by romance? Everything I have done in my life is by accident. The only thing that is not accidental is farming. Every other thing that I’ve been to is by accident. And you called that romance? No! What do you mean by romance?


“You know my beginning. I was born and bred in a village. I went to school by accident. My father just said, ‘won’t you do something different?’ So I went into farming.


“When you look at countries that have made it, they developed on agriculture – first, for food security, second, to process what they get from their farms, which is the beginning of industrialisation – third, to give it out as export, which is for foreign exchange; and fourth, as a means of generating employment for the youth.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.