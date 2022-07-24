  • Sunday, 24th July, 2022

 Captive Music Unveils Livy Land  Workshop

Captive Music announces  Livy Land as their first artist with the release of ‘Temperature’. The single, splayed over jangly guitar strings and drums, weaves a tale of love, hurt and passion. An alternative Afro-pop, the song is produced by 18-year-old Brazilian producer, Babyciaga.With her soulful vocal, Livy Land who was born Olivia Emeodi is setting out to become Afrobeats’ newest darling. “This song expresses the pains of people inabusive relationships. People who are hurt and in pain and are wondering if it’s time to let go,” said the artist.Livy Land grew up surrounded by music. She was weaned off the songs of Mariah Carey,Solange and Kendrick Lamar while the works of Niniola, Adele and SZA influence her style. Livy Land also finds inspiration in the effervescence of nature. 

