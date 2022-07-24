Buhari Rejoices with Adamu at 76

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as he marks his 76th birthday anniversary on July 23.

The president in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the APC National Executive Committee, National Working Committee and all members to celebrate with the political leader.

Buhari noted the vision and courage that the former governor of Nasarawa State has brought to democracy and governance in the country, cutting his teeth in politics in 1977 as a member of the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the 1979 constitution and member of the Constitutional Conference in 1994.

The president extolled the APC national chairman for the ongoing repositioning of the political party on a conciliatory path, with more focus on strengthening internal democratic processes, providing good governance, and actualising the mandate of ensuring a better life for Nigerians through a collective vision.

According to him, Adamu’s versatility in politics remains an asset to the party and country, having served as a founding member of the National Party of Nigeria, Minister of State for Works and Housing and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum.

The president prayed for God’s blessings of abundance of health and strength for the Sarkin Yakin Keffi and Aare Obateru of the Source, Ife.