2023 Census will Be Credible, Says NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has promised that it will not leave stone unturned in its bid to conduct a credible national census in 2023, just as it announced plans to recruit one million staff for the exercise.

The Executive Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra said this in Abuja while inaugurating census dashboard and mobile device management location.

The dashboard is a monitoring instrument to enhance the quality of data being collected during the census across the country.

It has the capacity to display real-time performance of census data.

Kwarra, represented by Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, Federal Commissioner, Bayelsa said the dashboard launch was a demonstration of the commission’s preparedness to conduct a digital and reliable census.

He said: “As part of our collective resolve in the commission to conduct a fully digitalised census in Nigeria, the commission is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this set objective.

“It is in furtherance of this that we are today witnessing the official launch of the Census Dashboard and Mobile Device Management System,” he said.

According to him, NPC, National Bureau of Statistics, and external users could use the data from the dashboard to identify and resolve potential performance problems before they occur during household and population enumeration process.

Kwarra described the dashboard as an information management tool for monitoring, analysing and producing a visual display of the selected Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“The developed census dashboard utilises CSPro data collected from enumeration area/hamlet. It pulls data stored in CSPro (.csdb) format and stores it into MySQL database for easy processing and visualisation.”

He commended United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), for their tremendous support to the commission.

Also, the Country Representative of UNFPA, Ms Ulla Mueller reiterated the commitment of the United Nations (UN), in supporting the commission to deliver on its mandates.

She said that the dashboard was an assurance of quality to Nigerians by the commission for a verifiable and accurate data-based census.

Similarly, the Census Manager of NPC, Dr Inuwa Jalingo affirmed the success of the commission in demarcation of over 80 percent of Nigeria’s demography.

Jalingo said that every system required for the success of the 2023 census had been put in place.

Meanwhile, the NPC has announced plans to recruit one million staff for the 2023 census exercise

The Federal Commissioner of NPC, Alhaji Almu Banye, announced this in Daura, Katsina State.

He said applicants, who must be 18 years and above, must possesses their National Identity Numbers (NIN) and apply online

He further denied social media reports the recruitment exercise has already commenced, saying the date will be announced to members of the public

Banye said: “Applicants are expected to apply from where they are residing and are ready to work in if employed”

“Nigerians should ignore misleading online reports that we are already recruiting and that we are asking questions on religion and ethnicity, they are not needed for developmental basis”

Banye, who was in Daura for the ongoing enumeration exercise for the planned trial census in Daura Local Government Area said the exercise has recorded huge successes since its commencement on Tuesday night.

Banye said he was in Daura to monitor the ongoing five-day exercise to see the success and challenges so that they can be resolved immediately.

Out of the six enumeration areas (EAs) visited by the Federal Commissioner, only one was having a challenge.

The commissioner further assured staff with complaints that he would pass them to the NPC headquarters for further actions.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise so far.