Terrorists Raid Kuchi, Kidnap 50 Villagers

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Heavily armed gunmen in the early hours of yesterday raided Kuchi in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State kidnapping not less than 50 villagers.

This is just as reports have it that a veterinary doctor and a retired top local government staff were also abducted in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state last Thursday and early yesterday morning.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that three villagers died during the raid on Kuchi town.

According to a statement by Yusuf Kokki, Convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths in Niger, the gunmen invaded the village around 2a.m.

Kokki said the gunmen invaded the village in large numbers while it was raining, and that they conducted their operation going from one house to another.

The attackers are currently trapped with the abducted persons at Dangunu River owing to the overflow of water from the heavy rainfall.

“They went from house to house, woke the people up and forced them on their motorcycles after which they drove them to unknown destinations,” said Kokki.

THISDAY however learnt that the gunmen and their victims are now stranded around the river bank between Shiroro and Kaduna State as the river overflowed its banks making it impossible for them to cross to the other side.

The increase in the level of water in the river is as a result of heavy rains which fell across most parts of Niger State for several hours between midnight and early hours of yesterday.

The convener asked the government to mobilise security operatives to the village to restore peace and arrest the criminals.

“Reinforcement is immediately needed at the moment to fiercely engage them at their exit route where they are currently stranded. Mobilise able-bodied vigilantes to the scene. The authorities concerned should swing into action and do the needful,” he added.

The abduction of the top Kontagora LG official it was learnt took place as the man was on his farm while the veterinary doctor who was treating some animals was kidnapped on Thursday evening according to the source.

The kidnappers of the LG retiree according to the source made contact with his family and demanded for huge ransom before he will be released.

Efforts to confirm the incidents from the local government chairmen and the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs were abortive as they did not respond to calls made to their cell phones.

The police too could not be reached for confirmation of the incidents.

that we have witnessed attacks on some families, especially the recent one on the borders of our local government around Gizaki area,” he said.