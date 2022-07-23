Sport Nigeria to Reposition Sports in the Country

Kunle Adewale





Sports is said to be a big business and no doubt, it is indeed but in Nigeria, sports is still at its recreational level while still run by the government instead of just creating an enabling environment for it to thrive.

However, this is about to change with the official launch of Sport Nigeria.

It was a gathering of who is who in the business world at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on Thursday as they converged to transform sports in Nigeria to a big business.

The CEO of Sport Nigeria, Nkechi Obi, who has always been at the forefront of repositioning sports in the country said Sport Nigeria will redefine sports as a business.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, in his address read by Dr Henry Nzekwe said: “Today’s event is a bold step by the private sector to build a business model into Nigeria’s sports development. It is in tandem with the position of government that sports must operate as an industry, an area of economic activity with a fully developed value chain.

“This event signposts the future of sports development but more importantly, takes the audacious step needed to galvanise everyone to action. The government, private sector, sports stakeholders, sponsors, the international community must respond to the emerging opportunities in the sector.

“We hope to work with sports Nigeria as pioneer in this journey.”

Speaking in the same vein, Commissioner for Sports Development, Kaduna State, Idris Samaila Nyam said, “We were at the time searching for partners to work with us on the development of our State Sports Industry Development Policy. And we struck up a conversation for which purpose we considered our presence here today most important. So far, Sports Nigeria has demonstrated excellence, professionalism, and a sincere interest in seeing the growth and development of the Sports ecosystem in Kaduna State.

“It is refreshing to note that a key objective of Sport Nigeria is to catalyse private sector investments in Sports Industry value chain in Nigeria. This is a major policy thrust of Kaduna State Sports Development Policy, which Sport Nigeria is now collaborating with us on.

“The challenge has been that there appears to be a gap in both private and public sector capacity to understand and fully appreciate the opportunities that available through sports. With Sports Nigeria, I can confidently say that we find strong partner and indeed support system towards laying a solid foundation for and leveraging the potentials for a private sector driven sports economy.”

The commissioner said, the state Governor, Nasir El Rufai is already considering the State’s representation at Sports Nigeria Sports Business and Investment Summit at Birmingham in August.