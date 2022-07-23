  • Saturday, 23rd July, 2022

Snapchat Extends Service to Web

Business | 5 mins ago

By Omolabake Fasogbon…

Popular Messaging and photo app, Snap has extended its services to the Web, thus allowing users to send messages and make video calls to their contacts from their computers.

The company had initially targeted young users with a viral photo-sharing service on their phones/ mobile tablets.

By its latest move, Snap is acknowledging that its users have advanced, with many of them working on big screens at home or in the office.

Co-founder and CEO of Snap, Evan Thomas Spiegel explained that the new desktop version of the app will get first made available to subscribers in Australian and New Zealand as well as Snapchat+ subscribers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

“The web offering will be a more stripped-down version of the mobile app, primarily focusing on the app’s messaging feature as opposed to its Stories feature.

“Like the Snap app, messages will disappear after 24 hours, and any Snaps users watch from their desktop computers will delete right after viewing, Spiegel revealed in statement. 

It stated further that the Snap will bring more features of the app to the desktop version, including the ability for users to liven up their video calls with the use of lenses.

